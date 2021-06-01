Camden Sheriff
Simple assault was reported May 17 in the 100 block of River Bridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Driving while impaired was reported May 18 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Suicidal threats were reported May 17 in the 100 block of Ditch Bank Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported May 17 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported May 14 in the 600 block of E. Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
An animal control call was reported May 19 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Child abuse was reported May 19 in the 100 block of White Cedar Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A verbal disturbance was reported May 20 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Driving while impaired was reported May 20 in the 500 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Lost/stolen registration plate was reported May 21 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Animals creating a public nuisance was reported May 20 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 23 in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Larceny of a utility trailer, valued at $9,000, was reported May 23 in the 300 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Assault on a female was reported May 23 in the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A disturbance was reported May 24 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Possession of a stolen motor vehicle and breaking and entering were reported May 24 in the 100 block of Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported May 25 in the 100 block of U.S. 17/Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies began a non-criminal death investigation May 25 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported May 24 in the 100 block of Cartwright Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Obtaining property by false pretense, $446.16 in currency, was reported May 26 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Elizabeth City Police
Discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 24 at Herrington Road and Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 24 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Larceny of a $260 men’s bicycle was reported May 24 in the 200 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Fraud was reported May 24 in the 600 block of Witherspoon St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Larceny of a $850 laptop was reported May 24 in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.J. Graham.
Breaking and entering and larceny, victim reported a $450 flat screen TV and three necklaces valued at $560 were stolen, were reported May 24 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.