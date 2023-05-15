Camden Sheriff
Joseph Richard Ray McCullen, 44, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested April 6 and charged with felony probation violation. He was released after paying a $1,000 secured bond.
Gregory Robert Watkins, 48, of the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh, was arrested April 6 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, two counts possession of drug/marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Anthony Owens, 52, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
William Elwood Luton, 60, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested April 12 and charged with second degree trespassing.
Roger Alexander Thomas, 22, of the 300 block of Lambs Road, Camden, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after paying a $250 cash bond.
DJ Joseph Brackett, 19, of the 28800 block of Little Texas Road, Branchville, Virginia, was arrested April 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jason Kyle Poe, 45, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons April 15 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Ronchelle Shunta-McCoy Hinton, 48, of the 600 block of Terry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jamie Eugene Sanders, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested April 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 cash bond was set.
Cheona Lee Garner, 45, of the 2800 block of Sand Pit Road, Stantonsburg, was arrested April 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required in Dare County. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Sean Edward Mulford, 42, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Paul Robert Pisacane, 44, of the 300 block of Cardinal Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of injuring/tampering with a vehicle, five counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle and breaking or entering a trailer/aircraft. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Kevin Michale Ayers, 52, of the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 21 and charged with assault on a government official and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Zahira Monae Mayfield, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 25 for a charge of injury to real property.
Elizabeth Michele Perkins, 41, of the 1700 block of Uncle Buddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with two counts driving while license revoked, driving with expired registration, speeding, reckless driving to endanger and failure to secure a passenger younger than 16. She was also served a true bill of indictment for felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $65,500 secured bond.