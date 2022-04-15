Camden Sheriff
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 37, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $691 cash bond.
Michael James Smith, 37, of the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Christie Lynette Sumpter, 36, of the 500 block of N. Trotman Road, Shiloh, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Frederick James Anthony, 58, of the 200 block of Hales Lake Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with a domestic violence violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kenneth Aaron Abbott, 30, of the 20 block of McKenzie Road, Peach Creek, West Virginia, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Vivian Anne Snyder, 58, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with passing a worthless check. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ankwonse Shaihiem Lewis, 26, of the 3100 block of Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, Va., was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Therese Rose Russell, 38, of the 100 block of Otters Place, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Lance McDonald Ward, 33, of the 100 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden, was served a criminal summons March 2 from Pasquotank County for failure to work after being paid.
Samantha Carly Winslow, 22, of the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158 S, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Felisha Marie Guertin, 26, of the 100 block of Merciers Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Ismael Zanabria, 43, of the 1000 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Maryssa Carolyn Parker, 30, of the 800 block of Hercules Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and two counts of driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Devon Anthony Fields, 19, of the 500 block of Laclair Ave., Linthicum, Maryland, was arrested March 21 and charged with simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, felony possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Nathan Thomas Cheang, 19, of the 1100 block of Armistead St., Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested March 21 and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $9,000 secured bond.
Jon Steven Drennan Jr., 48, of the 500 block of Continental Drive, Elizabeth City, was served a true bill of indictment for charges of obtaining property by false pretense and exploiting an elder’s trust. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Sally Ann Berry, 60, of the 400 block of Clamshell Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 23 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Deandre Wilkins, 31, of the 1600 block of Dorchester St., Franklin, Virginia, was arrested March 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Delvin Domonique Lassiter, 26, of the 1300 block of 19th St., D, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 26 and charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Lindsey Taylor Palmer, 20, of the 100 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Va., was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
George Lemonk McCallister Jr., 45, of the 546 Randolph Road, Newport News, Va., was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and two felony counts of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $103,000 secured bond.
Ryan Matthew Winnard, 36, of the 100 block of E. Bayshore Blvd., Jacksonville, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jonathan Wade Stewart, 40, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was served two criminal summonses March 16 for violation of the school attendance law.
Mellissa Annette Stewart, 38, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons March 16 for violation of the school attendance law.
Michael James Overton, 41, of the 900 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested March 17 and charged with possession of stolen property and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,300 secured bond.
Joanna Marie Bowdoin Johnson, 40, of the 100 block of Universal Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 17 and charged with simple assault and violating a court order in Nash County. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.
Berly William Cross Jr., 57, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza Lot 80, Barco, was arrested March 18 and served true bills of indictment from Pasquotank County for felony larceny and possession of stolen property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Donald Ray Gibbs Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested March 19 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $900 order for confinement bond.
Kristin Marie Gervais, 26, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Alfrado Gonzalez, 32, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 20 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael James Overton, 41, of the 950 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested March 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of altered vehicle registration tag, expired vehicle registration tag, driving while license revoked and no liability insurance. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 35, of the 4720 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count on true bill of indictment for cyberstalking. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Douglas Deberry, 50, of the 3000 block of Stoney Creek Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested March 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and open container in passenger area of vehicle. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Ashley Shirley, 35, of the 1630 block of Lawndale Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 24 on a true bill of indictment for one felony count of obtaining property on false pretenses. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jaylen Farrell Munden, 22, of the 1510 block of U.S. Highway 158, Moyock, was arrested March 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of financial card fraud. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.