Camden Sheriff
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 17 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158/Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Fraud/scam, suspect received payment for work that wasn’t completed, was reported Jan. 17 in the 600 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of methamphetamine was reported Jan. 18 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Deputies investigated a suspicious condition Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Morrisettes Road, Camden.
Larceny of guineas was reported Jan. 23 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 23 in the 600 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling, person accidentally shot himself in hand, was reported Jan. 23 in the 100 block of Riddle Court, Shiloh.
Identity theft, someone used victim’s identity without their consent, was reported Jan. 23 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Found property, an old empty shotgun located on a school bus, was reported Jan. 25 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills.
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 27 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive/US Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Animal control picked up stray cats Jan. 27 in the 100 block of Duke St., Shiloh, and the 100 block of Avery Drive, Shiloh.
Damage to property was reported Nov. 27 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Deputies assisted Currituck County sheriff’s deputies with a vehicle search in the 100 block of North River Road/U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden.
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of marijuana and overdose was reported Jan. 29 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies assisted in a property exchange Jan 31 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden.
Elderly female found wandering in the 100 block of Seymour Lane was reported Jan. 30. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a female and larceny, suspect stole victim’s purse, was reported Jan. 23 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Simple assault, disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of River Road.
Theft fro a motor vehicle, victim’s tools and tool box stolen, was reported Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.