Camden Sheriff
Brandon Wesley Butler, 28, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34 North, Camden, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Christopher Sexton, 27, of the 3200 block of W. Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 3 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was released to a relative on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Donald Ray Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested July 3 and charged with passing a worthless check. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Johnnie Emerson Spence III, 31, of the 100 block of Pueblo Road, South Mills, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $600 secured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Kitty McCoy Parker, 62, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested July 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Courtney Charimane McWilliams, 29, of the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while impaired and improper turn. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Deandre Wilkins, 30, of the 1600 block of Dorchester St., Franklin, Virginia, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Craig Lee Clifton, 28, of the 100 block of White Oak Road, Eure, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Eran Andrew Haber, 34, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested June 29 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terry Lee Thompson Jr., 26, of the 6500 block of Aberdeen Road, Raeford, was arrested June 21 and charged with being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
William Walker Jordan, 37, of the 100 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Joshua James Cooper, 35, of the 1310 block of Selden Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 14 and charged with one count of misdemeanor probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Amanda Nicole Songer, 32, of the 100 block of Emily Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Steven Donnell Brooks, 60, of the 810 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Ethan Andrew Berry, 27, of the 290 block of Hunters Forks Road, Tyner, was arrested July 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Renee Nicole Arena, 26, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.