Camden Sheriff
James Deandre Butts Sr., 34, of the 3100 block of Hoskins Ave., Edenton, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with resisting arrest, giving false information to an officer and driving while license revoked. He also was served warrants for failure to appear in Chowan County and attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $605,250 secured bond.
Antonio Lavell Winslow Jr., 23, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while license revoked and speeding. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Joel Antonio Carter, 27, of the 1500 block of Spruce St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with communicating threats and making harassing phone calls. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ashley Rae Savage, 22, of the 2400 block of Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault and simple possession of marijuana. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Brian Paul Murrey, 36, of the 100 block of Old Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 3 for simple assault
Howard Sawyer Davenport, 58, of the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as requried for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Kirby Gene Waddell, 49, of the 100 block of Main St., South Mills, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Robert Keith Beasley, 43, of the 100 block of Blades Circle, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with three counts misdemeanor breaking and entering, vandalism of personal property, two counts of violating a valid protective order and giving fictitious information to an officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours. A $4,000 secured bond was also set.
Lakisah Yvette Mitchell, 46, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 3 for vandalism of personal property.
Cleophus Snowden Jr., 47, of the 2200 block of Cromwell Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Melissa Carol Jordan, 35, of the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 3 for a school attendance violation.
Amber Rachelle Joerres, 31, of the 100 block of Duck Way, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 3 for two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Marcus Allen Barclift, 39, of the 700 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 3 for violating the school attendance law.
Bridget Brock Riggs, 47, of the 400 block of Coral Lane, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of driving while license revoked and possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Khalisha Deyona Sharrock, 22, of the 900 block of Willow St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Mark Jacob Lane, 22, of the 300 block of Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Patrick Maurice Yarborough, 33, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with assault on a government official. A $1,000 secured bond was set. He remained confined at PCI.
Kenna Nichelle Alsobrooks, 53, of the 1000 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court for obtaining property by false pretenses. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Desiree Brittany Shane Dudley, 31, of the 3700 block of Caratoke Highway, Maple, was issued a criminal summons from Johnston County Oct. 16 for making harassing phone calls.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 41, homeless, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with three counts of injury to personal property. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Michael Lough, 37, of the 100 block of James Way, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with assault on a female and probation violation in another county. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Rowland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Allen Newbern Sr., 60, of the 180 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jill Winona Newbern, 54, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Oren Wade, 39, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with driving while license revoked. He ws confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Frederick Henry Bew Jr., 51, of the 100 block of Birdie Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Amber Rae Cruz, 33, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Mark Goodwyn Gecsey, 56, of the 100 block of Seagull Lane, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Edward Lee Caldwell, 51, of the 200 block of W. Helga St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joseph Dupont Moore, 44, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Skyler Reed Lasco, 24, of the 1000 block of Ocean Trail, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 33, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 38, of the 200 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Beasley, 37, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Triston Douglas Lentz, 30, of the 2200 block of Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.