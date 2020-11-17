Camden Sheriff
A need for medical assistance was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Ponderosa Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Driving while impaired was reported Oct. 17 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Sandhills, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Shoplifting was reported Oct. 18 at the Duck Thru in Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Injury to real property, $300 to a home, was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported Oct. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Oct. 20 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Injury to personal property, $500 damage to a vehicle, was reported Oct. 21 in the 600 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, $800 in copper wire, an electric motor and fan for an air conditioner was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Prince George Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Illegal dumping was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Robin Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of five ducks valued at $50 was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Destruction/vandalism of property, wiper blades valued at $100, was reported Oct. 22 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A call for service for an unspecified incident at the South Mills Water Department in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills, was reported Oct. 22. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Larceny from a construction site resulting in theft of an estimated $10,000 in property was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Larceny of a phone valued at $730 was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow
Leaving the scene of an accident that caused $500 damage to a building wall and $3,000 damage to a vehicle was reported Oct. 23 at Belcross Bake Shoppe in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Larceny of an aluminum step ladder and ax valued at $250 was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Simple assault and violation of a valid protective order was reported Oct. 23 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Displaying fictitious registration plate was reported Oct. 24 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Theft of $700 of motor vehicle parts was reported Oct. 24 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 24 in the 1300 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Value of items taken totaled $3,811. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
A domestic incident was reported Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Assault on a female was reported Oct. 24 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A domestic dispute was reported Oct. 24 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Extortion/blackmail was reported Oct. 25 in the 100 block of Terrace Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement was reported Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, $300 to a chain link fence and dirt bike, was reported Oct. 26 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KR. Andrews.
Larceny of a political yard sign was reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
The discovery of unexploded ordnance was reported Oct. 27 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.L. Meads.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired was reported Oct. 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported Oct. 27 in the 400 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Identity theft resulting in theft of $800 from a checking account was reported Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of a cat being burned to death was turned in Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of auto parts, four vehicle catalytic converters valued at $1,400 removed from vehicles, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of East Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.