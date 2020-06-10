Camden Sheriff
A report of extortion/blackmail was turned in May 15 in the 100 block of Wayland Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations at US Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: V Dunn.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 100 block of US Highway 158, Camden, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and driving under the influence in the 100 block of US Highway 158, Camden, was turned in May 17. Investigating officer: L Marcum.
A report of a person who was dead on arrival was turned in May 18 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: C Rollings.
A report of a death investigation was turned in May 18 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
A report of narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and driving while under the influence was turned in May 21 in the parking lot of a store in Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of larceny and trespassing on real property was turned in May 21 in the 200 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in May 22 in the 150 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of narcotics violations was turned in May 25 in a convenience store parking lot in Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of possession of half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in May 23 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in May 25 on Old Swamp and County Line roads, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in May 25 on N.C. Highway 343 South and Perkins Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of simple assault was turned in May 27 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of reckless use of a firearm was turned in May 27 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic violence incident was turned in May 27 in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a vehicle fire was turned in May 30 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of possession of heroin was turned in May 30 at N.C. Highway 34/U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a animal attack on another animal was turned in May 31 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a fox bite was turned in May 31 in the 150 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of trespassing and littering was turned in June 1 in the 300 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of possession of contraband in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance in the 100 block of US Highway 17 South/Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 31. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of larceny was turned in June 1 in the 400 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of an inmate possessing contraband in a prison was turned in June 1 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessories was turned in June 2 in the 100 block of Flint Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 2 in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a prison was turned in June 3 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of possession of a cellular phone in a prison was turned in June 3 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in June 4 in the 3000 block of Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in June 4 in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.