Camden Sheriff
Assault with a deadly weapon, someone going armed to the terror of the public and aggressive driving were reported Aug. 29 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A domestic incident was reported Aug. 31 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported Aug. 31 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny of a $500 check was reported Aug. 31 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Identity theft was reported Sept. 1 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Communicating threats was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Injury to personal property was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A domestic incident was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Impaired driving was reported Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Identity theft and accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property illegally was reported Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
An overdose was reported Aug. 24 in 600 block of Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Found property, ammunition, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported Aug. 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Deputies picked up a stray kitten Aug. 25 in the 100 block of McKimmey Road, Camden. Another was picked up in the 100 block of Nosay Road the same day. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Identity theft and someone giving fictitious information to a law enforcement officer was reported Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Country Club Road and U.S. Highway 158 West. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications was reported Aug. 26 in the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Aug. 26 in the 300 block of Spencer Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Damage/destruction of property was reported Aug. 27 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and an overdose were reported Aug. 27 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats was reported Sept. 4 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Arson was reported Aug. 27 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. The suspect took a lighter, went to a school bathroom, lit a paper towel on fire and put it in a trashcan. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Larceny, paperwork missing from a binder, was reported Sept. 1 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Victoria Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Communicating threats and burglary/breaking and entering were reported Sept. 2 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Larceny was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Burglary/breaking and entering, firearm was reported stolen, was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Victoria Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A case of intimidation was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.