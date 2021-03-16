Camden Sheriff
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, larceny of a refrigerator, microwave oven and stove/oven and injury to real property were reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Larceny was reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Suspicious conditions were reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer; C. Rollings.
Driving while impaired was reported Feb. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 21 in 300 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Careless and reckless driving was reported Feb. 22 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A fire was reported Feb. 23 in the 100 block of S. N.C. Highway 343 and Sand Hills Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A report of fraud, obtaining an advance to perform work costing $10,000, was reported Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to personal property was reported Feb. 24 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Cyberstalking was reported Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Larceny of a cat was reported Feb. 24 in the 300 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A domestic incident was reported Feb. 25 in the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Harassment was reported Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Assault on a female and injury to personal property was reported Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Waterway Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A disturbance was reported Feb. 28 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A disturbance was reported Feb. 28 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license was revoked was reported March 2 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17/N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.