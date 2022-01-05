Camden Sheriff
Financial card theft, $906.97 in illegal cash charges, was reported Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Adam St., Bedford Hills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A verbal disturbance was reported Dec. 2 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Burglary/breaking and entering, soda cans, folding chairs and trash cans valued at $180 stolen, was reported Dec. 2 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A firearm was found Dec. 2 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A verbal domestic incident was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Larceny of $12,500 in currency was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of Smith Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported Dec. 4 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An overdose was reported Dec. 4 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies investigated a report of a person dead on arrival Dec. 4 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A vehicle fire was reported Dec. 5 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Animals creating a public nuisance was reported Dec. 5 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Trespassing was reported Dec. 5 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A domestic dispute was reported Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Croom Court, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Croom Court, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 8 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An animal control call was reported Dec. 8 in the 130 block of North Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Stalking was reported Dec. 10 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Theft from a building, $5,000 in cabinets from a business, was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Cape Fear Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, appliances and tools valued at $4,100 stolen, was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies investigated a report of a person dead on arrival Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A vicious animal was reported Dec. 10 in the 200 block of Holland Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Trespassing was reported Dec. 11 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A stray dog was reported Dec. 10 in the 300 block of Bartlett Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Dec. 13 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported Dec. 13 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A case of identity theft involving $84 was reported Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Chantilly Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment and carrying a concealed gun was reported Dec. 14 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17, Camden.
A dog bite was reported Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D. Phillips.
A domestic disturbance was reported Dec. 18 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An unidentified disturbance was reported Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A suspicious conditions incident was reported Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic incident was reported Dec. 18 in the 3800 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 158 East. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Stray cats were reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Larceny and destruction/vandalism of property, a blowup unicorn, was reported Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, a metal door handle and window was reported Dec. 22 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to real property, 14 cases of damaged $50 mailboxes, was reported Dec. 22 at the following addresses: 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 Shiloh; 1200 block of N.C. 343, Shiloh; 100 block of Whispering Winds Court, Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343 Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343, Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343 South; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; and 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An unidentified disturbance was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.