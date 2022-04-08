Camden Sheriff
Damage to personal property was reported March 21 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to personal property was reported March 21 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Controlled substance violations and drug paraphernalia was reported March 21 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Identity theft was reported March 22 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer and a report of a suspicious person was reported March 22 in the 100 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
An accident causing property damage was reported March 23 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Domestic assault was reported March 23 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A welfare check was conducted March 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Injury to real property, a mailbox, was reported March 26 in the 100 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A domestic incident was reported March 28 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A call for service for animal control was reported March 29 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Credit card fraud was reported March 29 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported March 26 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 North and U.S. Highway 17 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Simple assault was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Chantilly Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A welfare check was performed March 27 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A suspicious condition was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Obtaining advances under a promise to work was reported March 28 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 28 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17/N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault by pointing a firearm was reported March 25 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Damage/destruction of property as reported March 27 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Assault by strangulation was reported March 28 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 29 in the 200 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Larceny was reported March 29 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a $2,000 heat pump was reported March 30 in the 400 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Theft from a building was reported March 31 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Simple assault was reported April 2 in the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Simple assault was reported April 2 in the 100 block of Widgeon Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: I.D. Jordan.
Larceny by employee was reported April 3 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A missing person was reported April 4 in the 1500 block of Pot-o-Gold Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation was reported April 4 in the 600 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Failure to work after being paid was reported April 5 in the 100 block of Quaker Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Breaking and entering was reported April 4 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Elizabeth City Police
Found property was reported March 25 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny of nearly $8000 in video game console, equipment and games were reported March 26 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Found property was reported March 26 in the 1120 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported March 26 in the 100 block of Wilson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Arson, burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported March 26 in the 800 block of Boston Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Call for service was reported March 27 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Simple assault, breaking & entering and 2nd degree trespassing were reported March 27 in the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Seized drug paraphernalia (crack pipe, syringe) was reported March 27 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 27 in the 1430 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Found property ($200 worth of 5.56mm ammunition) was reported March 27 in the 910 block of Fourth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony maintaining a vehicle (police seized $2,847 in cash, two Apple iPhones, a gun conversion kit, ammunition) were reported March 27 on Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 27 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.