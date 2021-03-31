Camden Sheriff
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 22 in the 300 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Allowing livestock to run at large was reported March 23 in the 100 block of Edney Creek Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Destruction/vandalism of property (siding material) was reported March 24 in the 100 block of Sunset Ave., Shiloh. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Impaired driving was reported March 19 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158/Belcross Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Drug/narcotics law violations were reported March 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/Camden Causeway. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Destruction/vandalism of property (mailboxes) was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Injury to real property (mailbox) was reported March 21 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported March 11 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported March 12 in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Felony possession of a controlled substance was reported March 12 in the 100 block of Wickham Road/N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies conducted a welfare check March 12 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported March 13 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 14 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Driving while impaired and speeding were reported March 21 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Property recovery, a knife and wallet, was reported March 22 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Fraud obtaining $6,000 by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported March 22 in the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of three credit cards was reported March 15 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny (of bookbag, valued at $10) was reported March 18 in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Breaking and entering was reported March 18 in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Smith & Wesson, valued at $400) was reported March 18 in the 910 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny were reported March 18 in the 910 block of Sixth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Trespassing was reported March 18 in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 18 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported March 18 on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported March 18 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Overdose (subject overdosed on opiate-based drug) was reported March 18 in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault on a female and domestic incident (by assaulting each other) were reported March 18 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.