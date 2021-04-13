Camden Sheriff

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no operator license were reported March 30 in the 2900 block of Ponderosa Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Domestic dispute was reported March 30 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Driving while impaired was reported March 31 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Misdemeanor assault on a female was reported April 1 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Manufacture of a controlled substance (marijuana) was reported April 1 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Welfare check on resident was reported April 1 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

Possession of less than .5 (half) ounce of marijuana and digital scales was reported April 2 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer, driving while license revoked, window tint violation and child restraint violation were reported April 2 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Call for service/assistance (deceased on arrival) was reported April 3 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.

Possession of Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana were reported April 3 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Traffic accident on private property was reported April 5 in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.

Possession of one-half-ounce or less of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported April 7 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

Possession of Scheduled VI controlled substance was reported April 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.

Communicating threats was reported April 9 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.


Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 9 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Domestic incident was reported April 11 in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance was reported April 11 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

Domestic incident was reported April 12 in the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

Pasquotank Sheriff

Fictitious vehicle registration was reported April 1 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.

Credit card fraud (by using victim’s debit card to order $66 worth of Orange Crate food delivery) was reported April 3 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.

Larceny (by victim’s family taking two dogs valued at $600 total; both dogs were recovered) was reported April 4 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.

Calls for service were reported April 6 in the 500 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.

Suicide attempt (by victim cutting wrist with knife) was reported April 6 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.

Structure fire (resulting in $75,000 in damage to home) was reported April 7 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Newland. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer were reported April 8 in the 100 block of Bluebird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.

Burglary/breaking and entering was reported April 9 in the 1300 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.

Calls for service were reported April 12 in the 820 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.

A drug overdose was reported at Albemarle District Jail April 11. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.