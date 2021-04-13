Camden Sheriff
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no operator license were reported March 30 in the 2900 block of Ponderosa Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Domestic dispute was reported March 30 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Driving while impaired was reported March 31 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Misdemeanor assault on a female was reported April 1 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Manufacture of a controlled substance (marijuana) was reported April 1 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Welfare check on resident was reported April 1 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of less than .5 (half) ounce of marijuana and digital scales was reported April 2 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Resisting, obstructing or delaying a police officer, driving while license revoked, window tint violation and child restraint violation were reported April 2 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Call for service/assistance (deceased on arrival) was reported April 3 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA), possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana were reported April 3 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Traffic accident on private property was reported April 5 in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Possession of one-half-ounce or less of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported April 7 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of Scheduled VI controlled substance was reported April 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Communicating threats was reported April 9 in the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 9 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Domestic incident was reported April 11 in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of Schedule II controlled substance was reported April 11 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Domestic incident was reported April 12 in the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Fictitious vehicle registration was reported April 1 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Credit card fraud (by using victim’s debit card to order $66 worth of Orange Crate food delivery) was reported April 3 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Larceny (by victim’s family taking two dogs valued at $600 total; both dogs were recovered) was reported April 4 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Calls for service were reported April 6 in the 500 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Suicide attempt (by victim cutting wrist with knife) was reported April 6 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Structure fire (resulting in $75,000 in damage to home) was reported April 7 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Newland. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer were reported April 8 in the 100 block of Bluebird Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported April 9 in the 1300 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Calls for service were reported April 12 in the 820 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A drug overdose was reported at Albemarle District Jail April 11. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.