Camden Sheriff
Possession of schedule VI resin and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 12 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 12 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Recovery of property, a $8,500 tow dolly, was reported April 15 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, financial transaction card fraud, was reported April 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Assault on a female was reported April 11 in the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported April 15 in the 200 block of Barnhill Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Obtaining property, $2,000 in cash, by false pretenses was reported April 15 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
A call for service, caller heard suspicious sounds like gunshots, was reported April 13 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.