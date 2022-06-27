Camden Sheriff
A person was reported missing June 9 in the 100 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh.
Theft of jewelry, money from a residence was reported June 13 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh.
Someone sending threatening messages was reported June 13.
Intimidation, a quarrel between families dealing with breakup of adult children, was reported June 15 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Driver stopped for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone was reported June 16 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Driver subsequently was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Someone breaking the bedroom door jamb in a house was reported June 18 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh.
Theft of lottery tickets was reported June 19 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills.
A domestic incident, person alleged harassment, was reported June 19 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh.
A verbal argument that also involved allegations of pushing and grabbing was reported June 20 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills.
A car fire, vehicle started smoking under the hood while being operated, was reported June 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Larceny of gasoline, suspect pumped gas and intentionally left without paying, was reported June 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Credit card fraud was reported June 20 in the 100 block of Pine St., Camden.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of lawn mower valued at $2,800 and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (fence) were reported June 14 in the 110 block of Byron Court. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Breaking & entering a convenience store and damage of property were reported June 14 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Extortion/blackmail was reported June 14 in the 3840 block of Waterside Drive. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling were reported June 14 in the 400 block of Lane Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of catalytic converter valued at $100 was reported June 15 in the 1200 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny of copper wiring from A/C unit was reported June 15 in the 710 block of Anderson Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 15 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, two catalytic converters and other equipment valued at $600, was reported June 7 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Felony breaking and entering of a building was reported June 9 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City.
Injury to county property, $14,000 worth of damage to Sheriff’s Office vehicles, was reported June 9 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported June 9 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, argument between parties, was reported June 9 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault, destruction/vandalism of property ($800 smartphone) and interfering with emergency communications was reported June 10 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of 9 air conditioner coils valued at $4,500 was reported June 10 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Intimidation, trespassing on real property, and littering was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Quail Run Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Theft of a vehicle, 2014 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $25,000, was reported June 12 in the 2300 block of Main St., Extended. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.