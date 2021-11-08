Camden Sheriff

A dog bite was reported Sept. 27 in 100 block of Chantilly Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Killing of livestock was reported Sept. 27 in the 300 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.L. Blount.

Possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 28 in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17/Ponderosa Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

Resisting of a public officer was reported Sept. 30 in 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Larceny was reported Sept. 30 in the 400 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J Winders.

Misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 30 in the 100 block of S. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Possession of marijuana, speeding, and driving while license revoked was reported Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of US. Highway 17/Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

An intoxicated and disruptive person was reported Oct. 3 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.

Injury to real property was reported Oct. 4 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Injury to personal property was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Indecent exposure was reported Oct. 5 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

Extortion/blackmail was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Pine Ridge Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Injury to personal property was reported Oct. 8 in the 100 block of Lilly Road and Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Assault by pointing a gun was reported Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

A dangerous dog was reported Oct. 10 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Someone obtaining $184,037 by false pretenses was reported Oct. 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

A disagreement over the burning of items was reported Oct. 13 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

A domestic disturbance was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

A suspicious condition, a dog was painted sprayed with white paint, was reported Oct. 14 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

Felony larceny, $8,700 worth of vinyl siding from a job site, was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Smith Corner Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Failure to report an address change was reported Oct. 14 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: R.L. Meads.


Larceny of a utility trailer was reported Oct. 16 in the 137 block of Smith Corner Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 17 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.

Larceny of a kayak was reported Oct. 17 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.

Injury to real property was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

Breaking and entering of a garage was reported Oct. 19 in the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.

Larceny of $450 in cash and unauthorized use a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.

Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement following a traffic stop was reported Oct. 20 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Whitehurst Lane. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.

A suicide attempt was reported Oct. 20 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.

Failure to perform work after being paid $900 to do so was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Howard St., Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.

Deputies investigated a death from alleged natural causes Oct. 21 in the 400 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.

Larceny of $1,000 in electric guitars and other musical equipment later sold to a pawn shop without authorization was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of N. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.

A small dog running at large on others’ property was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Raymons Creek Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.

A custody dispute, caller requested enforcement of order entered in Virginia, was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.

A domestic disturbance was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.

Elizabeth City Police

Assault on a female was reported Oct. 5 on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.

Gunshots fired was reported Oct. 5 in the 900 block of Sixth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Simple assault (by assaulting law enforcement officer) was reported Oct. 5 in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Larceny (of a 6 scratch lottery tickets total value of $80), counterfeiting (fake $100 bill) were reported Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.

Breaking & entering (of a 2015 Nissan Sentra), damage to real property, larceny of a purse and misdemeanor larceny (several personal items total value of $300) were reported Oct. 6 in the 1000 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.

Fraud (stolen personal checks, total value $4,200) was reported Oct. 6 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.