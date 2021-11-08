Camden Sheriff
A dog bite was reported Sept. 27 in 100 block of Chantilly Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Killing of livestock was reported Sept. 27 in the 300 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.L. Blount.
Possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 28 in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17/Ponderosa Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Resisting of a public officer was reported Sept. 30 in 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Larceny was reported Sept. 30 in the 400 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J Winders.
Misdemeanor larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 30 in the 100 block of S. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of marijuana, speeding, and driving while license revoked was reported Oct. 3 in the 2300 block of US. Highway 17/Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
An intoxicated and disruptive person was reported Oct. 3 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Injury to real property was reported Oct. 4 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Injury to personal property was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Indecent exposure was reported Oct. 5 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Extortion/blackmail was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Pine Ridge Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Injury to personal property was reported Oct. 8 in the 100 block of Lilly Road and Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A dangerous dog was reported Oct. 10 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Someone obtaining $184,037 by false pretenses was reported Oct. 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A disagreement over the burning of items was reported Oct. 13 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic disturbance was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A suspicious condition, a dog was painted sprayed with white paint, was reported Oct. 14 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Felony larceny, $8,700 worth of vinyl siding from a job site, was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Smith Corner Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Failure to report an address change was reported Oct. 14 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: R.L. Meads.
Larceny of a utility trailer was reported Oct. 16 in the 137 block of Smith Corner Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 17 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny of a kayak was reported Oct. 17 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Injury to real property was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Breaking and entering of a garage was reported Oct. 19 in the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Larceny of $450 in cash and unauthorized use a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement following a traffic stop was reported Oct. 20 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Whitehurst Lane. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A suicide attempt was reported Oct. 20 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Failure to perform work after being paid $900 to do so was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Howard St., Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Deputies investigated a death from alleged natural causes Oct. 21 in the 400 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Larceny of $1,000 in electric guitars and other musical equipment later sold to a pawn shop without authorization was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of N. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A small dog running at large on others’ property was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Raymons Creek Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A custody dispute, caller requested enforcement of order entered in Virginia, was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A domestic disturbance was reported Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Assault on a female was reported Oct. 5 on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Gunshots fired was reported Oct. 5 in the 900 block of Sixth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Simple assault (by assaulting law enforcement officer) was reported Oct. 5 in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny (of a 6 scratch lottery tickets total value of $80), counterfeiting (fake $100 bill) were reported Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Breaking & entering (of a 2015 Nissan Sentra), damage to real property, larceny of a purse and misdemeanor larceny (several personal items total value of $300) were reported Oct. 6 in the 1000 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Fraud (stolen personal checks, total value $4,200) was reported Oct. 6 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.