Camden Sheriff
Armed robbery of a convenience store resulting in the theft of $300 in U.S. cash was reported Nov. 23 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Felony speeding to elude arrest and a misdemeanor count each of fictitious vehicle tag and speeding 111 mph in posted 60 mph zone were reported Nov. 25 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 West, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Larceny of estimated $2,000 of non-precious metals from a school was reported Dec. 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Lost property (two pistols with total estimated value of $600) was reported Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 8 in the 210 block of Smith Corner Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.K. Jones.
A verbal disturbance was reported Dec. 9 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A civil dispute was reported Dec. 10 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Damage to personal property at U.S. Highway 17/Culpepper Road, South Mills, was reported Dec. 11. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Dec. 11 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 and McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Lost firearm (Taurus 9mm valued at $400) was reported Dec. 11 in the 600 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Dec. 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Dec. 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a residential building were reported Dec. 13 in the 600 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Speeding, driving while license revoked, insurance violation and fictitious vehicle license plate were reported Dec. 13 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17/McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of automobile parts (catalytic converter from 2007 Ford Econoline van) from a church was reported Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 15 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Injury personal property was reported Dec. 15 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Call for service, assist EMS was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Aggravated assault was reported Dec. 18 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Larceny of automobile parts (catalytic converter from 2014 Toyota Tundra) was reported Dec. 18 in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Second degree trespassing was reported Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana (less than half-ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer were reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Country Club Road at U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Suspicious phone calls were reported Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.