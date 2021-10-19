Camden Sheriff
Financial exploitation and welfare fraud were reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
An animal control call, stray cat and kittens picked up, was reported Sept. 20 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A swindle/confidence game involving $40,409 was reported Sept. 21 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Identity theft was reported Sept. 21 in the 400 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and drug violations were reported Sept. 21 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 22 in the 300 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of E. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic dispute was reported Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills Sept. 27. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Drug paraphernalia found in a jail was reported Oct. 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism, victim’s truck damaged by rocks, was reported Oct. 1 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Abandonment of an animal was reported Oct. 10 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.