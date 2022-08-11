Camden Sheriff
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported July 15 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a church sign was knocked over on the edge of a field, was reported July 15 in the 100 block of Cedar Branch Road, South Mills.
Communicating threats was reported July 13 in the 100 block of Gallberry Road, South Mills.
An attempted suicide by a juvenile was reported July 13 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills.
A cat bite was reported July 11 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Camden.
A snake spotted near the front door was reported July 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Someone possibly in possession of a firearm who shouldn’t be, was reported July 20 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden.
Disorderly conduct, abusive language, was reported July 19 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault, inmate struck another inmate with his fists, was reported July 14 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault and possession of a dangerous weapon within a prison facility was reported July 14 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.
Burglary/breaking & entering (two handguns valued at $700 total, one carbine stolen) was reported July 14 in the 1300 block of Upriver Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Larceny of a generator valued at $500 was reported July 15 in the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Missing person was reported July 17 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and fraudulent transactions with credit cards totaling $2,705, was reported July 17 in the 300 block of Queenswood Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Simple assault was reported July 18 in the 800 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported July 20 in the 500 block of Stafford Road, Elizabeth City.
An employee who made threats against another employee was reported July 21 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud, someone used victim’s credit card to make $5,647.50 in online purchases, was reported July 22 in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Child bitten by dog was reported Juy 24 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A missing person was reported July 25 in the 100 block of Lawrence Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Someone punching window and cutting himself was reported July 25 in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, Elizabeth City.
Safekeeping of firearm (Taurus 9mm placed in safe keeping) was reported July 25 in the 200 block E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Burglary/breaking and entering, trespassing and reckless use of a firearm was reported July 25 in the 200 block of L&M Drive, Elizabeth City.