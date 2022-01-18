Camden Sheriff
An unidentified disturbance was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A scam was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A chicken coop fire was reported Dec. 26 in the 100 block of Shady Circle, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny and theft of a motor vehicle, ATV/side by side valued at $6,000, was reported Dec. 26 on Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A lost smartphone was recovered Dec. 27 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Violation of a valid domestic protection order was reported Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death report Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and drug equipment was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Roasabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A disturbance was reported Jan. 1 in the 200 block of Camden Point Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Craven River Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 1 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 and Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A stray dog was reported Jan. 1 in the 300 block of Ivey Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D. Phillips.
A stray dog was reported Jan. 2 in the 100 block of Cool Breeze Place, South Mills. Investigating officer: D. Phillips.
Burning of a boat was reported Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Animal control picked up a stray dog Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A welfare check on a horse was conducted Jan. 5 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Employment fraud was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Indecent exposure was reported Jan. 10 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
An animal control call for picking up/relinquishing dogs was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Animal control picked up a stray cat Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Nashs Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Interfering with emergency communications, simple assault and domestic assault were reported Jan. 11 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Misdemeanor stalking was reported Jan. 12 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 12 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road and Christopher Way. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 3 in the 700 block of Corsair Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Damage to property, bullet fragment recovered from office of the city’s director of Public Utilities, 410 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was reported Jan. 3. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported Jan. 3 in the 1000 block of Tuscarora Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Breaking and entering/burglary was reported Jan. 4 in the 400 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Carrying a concealed gun, alerting/removal a firearm’s serial number and gunshots fired was reported Jan. 4 in the 500 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Theft from a building, an $800 laptop computer and $100 drill, was reported Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Communicating threats, caller said person threatened to shoot her house, was reported Jan. 5 in the 600 block of Bunnel Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer; L.T. Battle.
Identity theft, someone took $698.66 from another’s account, was reported Jan. 5 in the 900 block of Cedar Point Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Found property, recovered ammunition, was reported Jan. 6 in the 1400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Trespass on real property was reported Jan. 6 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.