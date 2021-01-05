Camden Sheriff
Aggravated assault was reported Dec. 18 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Larceny of automobile parts (catalytic converter from 2014 Toyota Tundra) was reported Dec. 18 in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Second degree trespassing was reported Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana (less than half-ounce), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer were reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Country Club Road at U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Suspicious phone calls were reported Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Elizabeth City Police
Missing child/runaway was reported Dec. 23 in the 1210 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a motor vehicle (2019 Suzuki GSX) was reported Dec. 23 in the 220 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Larceny of clothing (valued at $102) was reported Dec. 23 in the 200 block of Elliott Street. Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Found property (credit card) was reported Dec. 23 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (from convenience store) was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by throwing water on vehicle’s radio and cutting wires) were reported Dec. 24 in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Simple assault and domestic incident were reported Dec. 24 in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Runaway was reported Dec. 24 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (by stealing merchandise from retail store) was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Assault was reported Dec. 24 in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault and domestic incident were reported Dec. 24 in the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Driving under the influence was reported Dec. 24 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Theft of a motor vehicle (by taking a 2016 Ford Escape with keys left in the vehicle) was reported Dec. 24 in the 700 block of Third Street, Elizabeth City. Vehicle was recovered. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.