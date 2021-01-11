Camden Sheriff
Larceny of a license plate (valued at $25) was reported Dec. 21 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer:
Simple assault and communicating threats were reported Dec. 21 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Domestic dispute was reported Dec. 23 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Communicating threats was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Siler Way, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Found property (a Honda four-wheeler ATV valued at $1,500) was reported Dec. 26 in the 500 block of McBride Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Domestic disturbance was reported Dec. 28 in the 400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Calls for service was reported Dec. 28 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories (catalytic converter valued at $400) was reported Dec. 30 in the 1500 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were reported Dec. 31 in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Driving while impaired (resulting in the police seizure of a 2002 Ford Explorer valued at $5,000) was reported Dec. 31 in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Domestic dispute was reported Jan. 2 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 2 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2020 Nissan Versa valued at $20,000) was reported Jan. 3 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A domestic incident was reported Jan. 5 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Elizabeth City Police
arceny from a grocery store was reported Dec. 29 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Fraud (by cashing a check for utility bill and sending money to third party) was reported Dec. 29 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired (one 9mm shell casing seized as evidence) was reported Dec. 29 in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2010 Volkswagen Tiguan) was reported Dec. 29 in the 300 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Larceny of auto parts, two catalytic converters, was reported Dec. 30 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Lost property was reported Dec. 30 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Drug/narcotic violations, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, was reported Dec. 30 at Richardson/Factory streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Property damage, someone threw eggs at a vehicle, was reported Dec. 30 in the 400 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny was reported Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Theft from a motor vehicle and communicating threats, theft of $6,000 in currency, was reported Dec. 31 in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Assault by pointing a gun and larceny of a $300 phone were reported Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny by an employee, theft of $100, was reported Dec. 31 in the 800 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction of a vending machine was reported Jan. 1 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny of a $100 shotgun was reported Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Gunshots were reported in the 1000 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Drug equipment violations were reported Jan. 1 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 1 in the 600 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 1 in the 900 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 2 in the 900 block of Woodruff Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 2 in the 900 block of Woodruff Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Burglary, breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 2 in the 1100 block of Camden Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.