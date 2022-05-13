Camden Sheriff
Larceny of a firearm was reported April 18 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Obtaining property by false pretense, $56,000 in paper currency/stocks, was reported April 14 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Suspicious activity was reported April 20 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Assault on a government officer and trespass on real property was reported April 21 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny of a firearm was reported April 22 in the 100 block of Generals Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Hit and run was reported April 23 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies provided assistance April 22 in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden.
Driving while impaired was reported April 23 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation April 24 in the 200 block of Maddrey Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies responded to a suicide April 24 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Deputies responded to a vehicle/excavator fire valued at $250,000 April 25 in the 300 block of Neck Road and Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A dog bite was reported April 25 in the 100 block of Smith Drive, Camden.
Deputies responded to an unattended package April 27 in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.
Breaking and entering was reported April 28 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Obtaining property, $500 in two gift cards, package of T-shirts and flash drive, by false pretenses was reported April 29 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Possession of marijuana was reported April 30 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road and U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.
Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon was reported April 30 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.
Breaking and entering, items valued at $2,269 were stolen, was reported May 1 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Motor vehicle theft, a 1998 Toyota Corolla, was reported May 2 in the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Shiloh.
A disturbance was reported May 2 in the 100 block of Chowan Court, Shiloh.
Hacking/cybercrimes was reported May 3 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Illegal dumping in wetlands was reported May 5 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills.
A domestic disturbance was reported May 6 in the 100 block of Gumberry Road, Camden.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported May 6 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17/N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Damage to personal property, damage to a vehicle, was reported May 6 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
A structure fire was reported May 6 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while impaired were reported May 7 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
A dog attack was reported May 7 in the 100 block of Northpointe Road, South Mills.
Driving while impaired was reported May 8 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden.
Damage/vandalism to property, damage to church windows, was reported May 8 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills.
Burglary/breaking and entering of a church was reported May 8 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh.
Harassing phone calls were reported May 9 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills.
Animals creating a public nuisance were reported May 10 in the 800 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh.
Identity theft, giving fictitious information to an officer was reported May 10 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Elizabeth City Police
Simple assault was reported April 23 in the 410 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Felony larceny of about $2,400 in painting equipment was reported April 23 in the 1760 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of a pressure washer valued at $327 and trespassing were reported April 23 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Driving under the influence was reported April 24 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Damage to property by someone spray painting residential glass sliding door was reported April 25 in the 830 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported April 25 in the 200 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Wire fraud and stolen property were reported April 25 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported April 26 in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M Wright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (cable box, television, interior wall and window), discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm with in city limits were reported April 27 in the 410 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of a bottle of vanilla Crown Royal whiskey valued at $16 from liquor store was reported April 27 in the 860 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Lost property valued at $50 was reported April 27 in the 150 block of Happy Landing Drive, Maple. Investigating officer: A.L. Bowen.
Gunshots fired was reported April 27 in the 300 block of Paxton Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies responded to a death May 3 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City.