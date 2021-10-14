Camden Sheriff
Passing of $400 in worthless checks was reported Sept. 8 in the 400 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Larceny of motor fuel was reported Sept. 10 from J&E Oasis, 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Breaking and entering and larceny of $1,875 in documents and appliances was reported Sept. 10 in the 500 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer was reported Sept. 10 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A domestic incident was reported Sept. 11 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer was reported Sept. 12 in the 100 block of McPherson and Simpson streets, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Driving while impaired, carrying a concealed weapon, driver consuming alcohol, speeding, reckless driving and driving left of center, was reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Croom Court, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Recovery of property for destruction was reported Sept. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/Gumberry Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A disturbance was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S Powers.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 17 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Forgery of checks/counterfeiting currency was reported Sept. 17 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Assault on a female, damage to personal property and communicating threats were reported Sept. 18 in the 200 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Larceny of a $10,000 boat was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Driving while impaired, littering and driving while license revoked was reported Sept. 19 in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 17/Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Financial exploitation and welfare fraud were reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
An animal control call, stray cat and kittens picked up, was reported Sept. 20 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A swindle/confidence game involving $40,409 was reported Sept. 21 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Identity theft was reported Sept. 21 in the 400 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and drug violations were reported Sept. 21 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 22 in the 300 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of E. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic dispute was reported Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills Sept. 27. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.