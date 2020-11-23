Camden Sheriff
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported Oct. 27 in the 400 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Simple assault and injury to personal property were reported Nov. 7 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer was reported Nov. 8 in the 100 block of Camellia Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Larceny of a mail from a mailbox was reported Nov. 10 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule I of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Pond Road, Shawboro. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Simple assault was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Elizabeth City Police
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations, including the seizure of five cellular phones, a digital scale and $2,846 in currency, were reported Nov. 13 in the 1210 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
Lost property, a cellphone valued at $400, was reported Nov. 13 in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
Larceny of a motor vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $7,000, was reported Nov. 14 in the 710 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
Gunshots fired, with six .40 caliber shell casings seized as evidence, were reported Nov. 14 in the 1320 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: CA Laporte.
Armed robbery, of $229 in U.S. currency, was reported Nov. 14 in the 1000 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Burglary/breaking and entering of a residence was reported Nov. 15 in the 710 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, Mercedes automobile valued at $5,000, was reported Nov. 15 in the 310 block of S. Griffin Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: CA Laporte.
Misdemeanor larceny, a BMX bicycle valued at $100, was reported Nov. 15 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
Communicating threats, stalking by suspect hacking victim’s Facebook page and making threats, was reported Nov. 15 in the 250 block of Gulfstream Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BJ Martin.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 15 in the 800 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: GD Whitaker.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Injury to personal property, $500 damage to a vehicle, was reported Oct. 21 in the 600 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, $800 in copper wire, an electric motor and fan for an air conditioner was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Prince George Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Larceny of an aluminum step ladder and ax valued at $250 was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Simple assault and violation of a valid protective order was reported Oct. 23 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Displaying fictitious registration plate was reported Oct. 24 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Theft of $700 of motor vehicle parts was reported Oct. 24 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 24 in the 1300 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Value of items taken totaled $3,811. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
Extortion/blackmail was reported Oct. 25 in the 100 block of Terrace Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owens.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement was reported Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, $300 to a chain link fence and dirt bike, was reported Oct. 26 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KR. Andrews.
A report of a cat being burned to death was turned in Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Identity theft resulting in theft of $800 from a checking account was reported Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Larceny of auto parts, four vehicle catalytic converters valued at $1,400 removed from vehicles, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of East Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
Aggravated assault and a weapons law violation, homemade knife found in prison facility, was reported Nov. 5 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A death reported in the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was being investigated Nov. 5. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.