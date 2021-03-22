Camden Sheriff
Driving while impaired and open container after consuming were reported March 6 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Domestic incident was reported March 9 in the 100 block of Pierce Avenue, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 10 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17/Landing Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Elizabeth City Police
Breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and damage to real property (by someone breaking and entering a residence, causing $100 in damage to door and stealing a cell phone valued at $75) were reported March 5 in the 610 block of Factory Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Communicating threats (by someone attempting to hit a female with a pole) was reported March 6 in the 200 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Larceny (by someone stealing victim’s television, valued at $100) was reported March 6 in the 1610 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Driving while impaired was reported March 6 in the 400 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Found property (by female using counterfeit $100 bill to buy groceries at retail store) was reported March 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Obtaining property by false pretense (someone stealing $2,900 in U.S. currency) was reported March 8 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Found property (a bicycle) was reported March 8 in the 100 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of a residential utility water meter cover was reported March 8 in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked and speeding was reported Feb. 15 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Intimidation, harassing phone calls, was reported Feb. 12 in the 1800 block of Vine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft of a motor vehicle, a Saturn valued at $1,000, was reported Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 25 in the 1200 block of Little River Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Seizure of two revolvers because of a domestic violence incident was reported Feb. 26 in the 600 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 26 in the 4500 block of Gilberts Beach Road, Tyner. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Driving while under the influence, felony fleeing to elude by motor vehicle and driving while license revoked was reported Feb. 27 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Credit card/ATM fraud, $400 withdrawn without permission, was reported Feb. 28 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A death investigation was initiated Feb. 28 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Recovery of found property was reported Feb. 28 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Larceny of a firearm was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Theft of an $800 iPad from a motor vehicle was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Larceny of 300 wooden pallets was reported March 1 in the 900 block of Old Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Possession of a weapon in a detention facility was reported March 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Possession of a weapon, a razor blade, in a jail was reported March 2 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive from another state was reported March 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Possession of a dangerous weapon, a razor blade, in a jail was reported March 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of contraband, tobacco in the fingers of a latex glove, in a jail was reported March 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported March 4 in the 900 block of Chicken Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Communicating threats was reported March 4 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.