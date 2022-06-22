Camden Sheriff
An animal control incident was reported June 3 in Shiloh.
A vicious animal was reported June 4 in Camden.
A domestic incident was reported June 4 in Camden.
Trespassing on real property was reported June 4 in Shiloh.
A domestic dispute was reported June 5 in Shiloh.
Trespassing was reported June 5 in Shiloh.
A stray animal requiring animal control was reported June 6 in Shiloh.
Driving while impaired was reported June 6 in Shiloh
Assault on a female was reported June 8 in Shiloh.
A report of possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon was reported June 5 in South Mills.
A domestic incident was reported June 9 in South Mills.
A missing person was reported June 9 in the 100 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh.
Someone communicating threats was reported June 13 in the 100 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Suspect was sending threatening messages to victim.
Damage to personal property was reported June 13 in the 300 block of Stingy Lane, South Mills.
An unwitnessed death was reported June 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
A person suffering a mental health crisis was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Milltown Road/N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.
Intimidation, a quarrel between families dealing with breakup of adult children, was reported June 15 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Driver stopped for speeding 89 mph in a 55 mph zone was reported June 16 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Driver subsequently was charged with driving while impaired, speeding, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Someone breaking the bedroom door jamb in a house was reported June 18 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh.
Theft of lottery tickets was reported June 19 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills.
A domestic incident, person alleged harassment, was reported June 19 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Shiloh.
A verbal argument that also involved allegations of pushing and grabbing was reported June 20 in the 200 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills.
A car fire, vehicle started smoking under the hood while being operated, was reported June 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Larceny of gasoline, suspect pumped gas and intentionally left without paying, was reported June 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Credit card fraud was reported June 20 in the 100 block of Pine St., Camden.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of lawn mower valued at $2,800 and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (fence) were reported June 14 in the 110 block of Byron Court. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Breaking & entering a convenience store and damage of property were reported June 14 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Extortion/blackmail was reported June 14 in the 3840 block of Waterside Drive. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling were reported June 14 in the 400 block of Lane Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of catalytic converter valued at $100 was reported June 15 in the 1200 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny of copper wiring from A/C unit was reported June 15 in the 710 block of Anderson Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 15 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, two catalytic converters and other equipment valued at $600, was reported June 7 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault, destruction/vandalism of property ($800 smartphone) and interfering with emergency communications was reported June 10 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of 9 air conditioner coils valued at $4,500 was reported June 10 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Intimidation, trespassing on real property, and littering was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Quail Run Road, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of narcotics valued at $52 was reported June 12 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, a catalytic converter valued at $1,000, was reported June 14 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.
Property, including a flashlight, a pistol, ammunition, gun holsters/cases, was recovered June 14 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City.
Larceny of a firearm was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Meads Pool Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a cellphone was reported June 15 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Theft from a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft was reported June 16 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Thief made off with 2001 GMC Sierra 2500, a generator, earphones, gas tank, tools. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A person was reported missing June 16 in the 100 block of Perth Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Mckecuen.
Second-degree burglary was reported June 17 in the 300 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a $50 mailbox, was reported June 18 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City.
A fugitive warrant from Virginia was served June 19 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
An overdose was reported June 19 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies participated June 19 in a pursuit in the 400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported June 19 in the 100 block of Lady Francis Way, Elizabeth City.
An ATV wreck was reported June 20 in the 300 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City.