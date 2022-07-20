Camden Sheriff
Assault by pointing a gun was reported June 10 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
An animal control call was reported June 16 in the 100 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A vehicle fire (by a combine catching fire under non-criminal circumstances) was reported June 21 in the 400 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Animal control dropped off 2 cat traps to an address in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden, on June 21. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported June 22 in the 300 block of Main Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
An attempted suicide was reported June 22 in the 100 block of Songbird Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats (someone threatened to harm another person while in possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon) was reported June 23 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Obtaining property by false pretense (by male subject attempting to obtain money fraudulently while impersonating a law enforcement officer) was reported June 25 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Damage to real property (by someone striking a mailbox with vehicle and failing to report) was reported June 25 in the 200 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A verbal dispute was reported June 25 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A disturbance was reported June 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rolllings.
A noise complaint/call for service was reported June 27 in the 100 block of Shady Circle, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A call for mental disorder (by caller reporting involved other wanted to harm herself) was reported June 27 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic dispute was reported June 28 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Trespassing on a private beach posted with no-trespassing signs was reported June 30 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Injury to personal property, someone cut the liner to an above-ground pool 16 times, was reported July 1 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Boat fire, owner was working on boat when it caught fire, was reported July 2 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Communicating threats, one person pulled a rifle from a bedroom during an argument with another person, was reported July 2 in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession of marijuana was reported July 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A dog bite was reported July 3 in the 700 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Burglary/breaking and entering, subject attempted to enter a residence, was reported July 5 in the 200 block of Pond Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Communicating threats, person was intoxicated and disorderly at Black Gold Farms, made threats to employees and found to be in possession of crack cocaine. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Disturbance was reported July 5 in the 100 block of Pierce Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies seized firearms after serving a domestic protective order July 6 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Assault on a female, person punched female in face, was reported July 8 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.