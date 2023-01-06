Camden sheriff responds to domestic dispute, simple assault From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Camden SheriffSimple assault, domestic incident, was reported Dec. 10 in the 200 block of Sharon Church Road, South Mills.Domestic dispute reported Dec. 10 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills.Dog bite reported Dec. 11 in the 400 block of North River Road, Camden.Fraud, someone trying to scam victim by impersonation/fraud, was reported Dec. 12 in the 200 block of Riverview Ave., Shiloh.Shoplifting was reported Dec. 13 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 E. Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.Deputies conducted welfare check Dec. 13 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.Uttering a forged document, suspect forged two checks and deposited them, was reported Dec. 14 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.Damage to personal property, someone attempted to steal vehicle parts, was reported Dec. 14 in the 200 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.Indecent exposure was reported Dec. 15 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.Shoplifting was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 E., Camden. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 16 in the 1500 block of N.C. Highway 343/U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.Damage to personal property was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of McPherson Road, South Mills.Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of Upton Road/Willis St., Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.Larceny of an item valued at more than $1,000 was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Tark Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.Shoplifting, suspect concealed item and left store, was reported Dec. 17 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Dec. 17 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.Communicating threats was reported Dec. 18 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden.Communicating threats was reported Dec. 20 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.Second-degree trespassing was reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWelcome, Adalyn Jane! First baby of New Year born at SAMCLJ Beaners to move into new location April 1Rivers defends city spending $11,500 on employee dinnerVictim in Forest Park vehicle fatality was one day from 24th birthdayShannon-Derrickson House an endangered antebellum gemEC man indicted on 4 counts of sexual exploitation of minor6 to get ECSU Chancellor's Legacy AwardAlbemarle Neighbor: Henderson, Albemarle Audiology help patients recover hearingSheriff investigates $36K stolen in case of elder abuseFirst Day Hike returns: 30 make trek at Dismal Swamp State Park Images