Camden Sheriff
Driving while license revoked was reported Jan. 6 in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17/Ponderosa Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A drug overdose was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Damage to personal property, ring camera, was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 7 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 9 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies executed an involuntary commitment order Jan. 11 after a person in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, threatened to harm himself and refused medical help. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Obtaining property by false pretense, suspect used different social security numbers to defraud a bank, was reported Jan. 13 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Carrying a concealed handgun was reported Jan. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 13 in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Deputies responded to a house fire Dec. 26 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, inmate made written threat to Albemarle District Jail employee, was reported Jan. 3. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A lost ring was reported Jan. 3 in the 200 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Second-degree forcible rape was reported Jan. 4 in the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigators determined the allegation was unfounded.
Larceny, someone took mail from victim’s mailbox, was reported Jan. 5 in the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
An overdose was reported Jan. 6 in the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Dog bites were reported Jan. 7 in the 2100 block of Eleuthera Way and the 100 block of Wiley Drive; and on Jan. 10 in the 1000 block of W. Colonial Avenue and 1000 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, suspect shot round through trailer, was reported Jan. 7 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Possession of less than half an ounce of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Deputies responded after a person was found unresponsive in a roadway Jan. 8 in the 100 block of New Road and Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 8 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 9 in the 700 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Threats to an individual were reported Jan. 9 in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Deputies executed fugitive warrant on suspect wanted in Maryland Jan. 10 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 10 in the 200 block of Sandy Road/Old Dominion Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Identity theft was reported Jan. 11 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 15 in the 100 block of Julia Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
An overdose was reported at Albemarle District Jail Jan. 15. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit was reported Jan. 15 in the 3300 block of Main St. Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.