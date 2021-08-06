Camden Sheriff
Deputies responded to a call for service for someone with a mental health issue July 22 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Simple assault was reported July 23 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
A suicide attempt was reported July 24 in the 400 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
An overdose was reported July 24 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana was reported July 25 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun was reported July 25 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported July 26 in the 100 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Stolen property, a $1,500 utility trailer, was reported July 26 in the 100 block of Sawyers Creek Road/N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported July 26 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Damage to personal property was reported July 26 in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A domestic incident was reported Aug. 1 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessories, larceny of a license plate, was reported July 4 in the 100 block of U.S. 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Purkett.
Assault with a deadly weapon and violation of the county nuisance ordinance was reported July 6 in the 100 block of Margaret Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A missing person/runaway was reported July 17 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Intimidating a witness, suspect called wife of victim and attempted to scare her into getting husband to drop charges, was reported July 16 in the 100 block of Margaret Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Failure to work after being paid was reported July 17 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported July 17 in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Obtaining $2,000 in gift cards by false pretenses was reported July 19 in the 200 block of North St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A vehicle fire was reported July 19 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.T. Fogg.
Possession of counterfeit money was reported July 20 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Shoplifting was reported July 21 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Deputies seized numerous firearms and ammunition as part of a domestic violence protective order July 26 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Credit card fraud, suspect used victim's credit card without permission, was reported July 21 in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Reckless discharge of a firearm and shooting across land without permission was reported July 21 in the 400 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault was reported July 27 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Misdemeanor larceny, roommate allegedly stolen money from victim's wallet, was reported July 25 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Simple assault, two parties declined to press charges, was reported July 23 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Chappel.
Assault on a female was reported July 26 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 29 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A structure fire was reported July 29 in the 300 block of Lane Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.