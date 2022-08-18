Camden Sheriff
Person reported belief July 30 that SUV he purchased was stolen. Report taken in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies responded to a medical emergency July 31 in the 100 block of Capefear Drive, Camden.
Deputies picked up a stray dog Aug. 2 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh.
Felony possession of cocaine was reported Aug. 3 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies responded to suspicious comments made about children’s welfare Aug. 4 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Obtaining property by false pretense, a person reported owner kept parts from a vehicle that he also overcharged for, was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Property owner reported recovering ammo and weapon magazines left behind by a previous tenant Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 7 in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills.
Assault on a female was reported Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Azalea Drive, Camden.
Possession of stolen property was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of North River Road/US Highway 158, Camden.
Deputies picked up dogs Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 13 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A nuisance dog was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Northpointe Road, South Mills.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Injury to personal property was reported Aug. 14 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills.
