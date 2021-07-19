Camden Sheriff
Christopher Scott Winslow, 35, of the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden, was arrested July 8 and served with an order for contempt. He was released after paying a $218 cash bond.
William Elwood Luton, 58, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested June 26 and charged with communicating threats. He was held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
Dale Cornelius Cowell, 62, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested June 28 and served a fugitive warrant from the state of Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Christopher Lee Munden, 37, of the 200 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Brandon Wesley Butler, 28, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34 North, Camden, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Christopher Sexton, 27, of the 3200 block of W. Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 3 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was released to a relative on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Donald Ray Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested July 3 and charged with passing a worthless check. A $10,000 unsecured bond was set.
Johnnie Emerson Spence III, 31, of the 100 block of Pueblo Road, South Mills, was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $600 secured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Kitty McCoy Parker, 62, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested July 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Courtney Charimane McWilliams, 29, of the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while impaired and improper turn. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Deandre Wilkins, 30, of the 1600 block of Dorchester St., Franklin, Virginia, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Craig Lee Clifton, 28, of the 100 block of White Oak Road, Eure, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Eran Andrew Haber, 34, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested June 29 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terry Lee Thompson Jr., 26, of the 6500 block of Aberdeen Road, Raeford, was arrested June 21 and charged with being a fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Edward Benjamin Torborg Jr., 26, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court for failure to maintain lane control. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
William Walker Jordan, 37, of the 100 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.