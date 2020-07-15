Camden Sheriff
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in June 16 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in June 17 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer. V. Dunn.
A report of communicating threats and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in June 17 in Lot 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of driving while impaired, aiding and abetting someone driving while impaired and driving while license revoked was turned in June 17 in the 100 block of Sandy Hook Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was turned in June 18 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 and Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone making suicidal comments while in possession of a firearm was turned in June 21 in an empty lot in the 100 block of Baybreeze Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of aggravated assault, someone striking another with a motor vehicle, was turned in June 22 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of marijuana possession was turned in June 23 in the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road/N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone possessing the drug ecstasy in their waistband was turned in June 23 in the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road/N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic dispute between estranged spouses was turned in June 23 in the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone being bitten by a dog was turned in June 25 in the 100 block of Robert St., Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of possession of marijuana paraphernalia was turned in June 26 in the 100 block of Seymour Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a suspicious death of a canine was turned in June 28 in the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone dying at home was turned in June 28 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of simple assault, a man grabbing, pushing and stopping a woman from leaving property, was turned in July 1 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive Road, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of a person dying in their sleep was turned in July 2 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of identity theft, someone using someone else’s personal information to apply for a loan, was turned in July 2 in the 300 block of Japonica Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a person driving while impaired and possessing a controlled substance and carrying a concealed firearm was turned in July 2 in the500 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone killing caged turkeys was turned in July 3 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone possessing a half ounce or less of marijuana was turned in July 4 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West and Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Two reports of trespassing after being told not to be on the property were turned in, one on July 3, the other on July 4, in the 300 block of Main Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of simple assault, someone grabbing another’s shirt and ripping, was turned in July 4 in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone paying a cashier with a counterfeit $20 bill was turned in July 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone driving while impaired was turned in July 7 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.