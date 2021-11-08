Camden Sheriff
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 33, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with resisting arrest. She also was charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a total $25,000 secured bond.
Ronrico Rashad Cummings, 32, of the 138 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana and speeding. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Stephen Michael Ward Jr., 25, of the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Dorian Rose Cowan, 29, of the 100 block of Pinch Gut Road, Camden, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Michael Edward Howerin, 30, of the 100 block of Mill Dam Road, Camden, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with failure as a sex offender to notify the sheriff of an address change. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Amana Marie Bremer, 20, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Walton Crafton Matthews IV, 37, of the 100 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting an $800 cash bond.
James Tristan Wilkins, 18, of the 100 block of N. Mill Dam Road, Camden, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. An unsecured bond of $2,000 was set.
Dallas William Breeden, 24, of the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden, was arrested Oct. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a warrant from Currituck County. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Eugene Williams Sr., 57, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession/consuming beer/wine on unauthorized premises, failure to appear for a charge of driving while impaired, failure to appear in court for a stoplight violation, and two counts of failure to appear for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $41,000 secured bond.
Trovon Dontia Bethea, 39, of the 200 block of Decatur Drive, Fayetteville, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and failure to appear for hit and run, leaving the scene of property damage. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Lordman Carnell Winston Jr., 30, of Pasquotank Correctional Center, was arrested Oct. 25 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a phone while an inmate. A $1,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Devon Tyrel Heyder, 30, of the 900 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was released on a $700 cash bond.
Jonathan Paul Blair, 22, of the 100 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and served grand jury indictments for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Khalil Alester Claxton, 18, of the 300 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Corey Antoine Owens, 46, of the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle without a license, speeding, speeding to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Curvin Augustus McPherson, 61, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 29 for a charge of communicating threats.
Keith Zareh Yezdanian, 46, of the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway South, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 2 for a charge of violating the school attendance law.
Currituck Sheriff
John Carroll Henrich, 47, of the 3600 block of Van Buren Drive, Virginia Beach, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with resisting a public officer and driving without an operator's license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Allen Ray Shiflett Jr., 27, of the 1100 block of Ocean Trail, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Adalene Renee Banks, 51, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, Point Harbor, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked, driving a vehicle with a canceled registration tag and providing fictitious information to an officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Adrian Daniel Elsasser, 21, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanors. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.