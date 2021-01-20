Camden Sheriff
Kimberly Ann Daniel, 48, of the 100 block of Beechwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Caitlyn Marie Shirley, 19, of the 320 block of Appaloosa Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrest Dec. 31 and charged with felony possession of drugs, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of less than half-ounce of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Joseph Stephen Mazur, 38, of the 510 block of Caleb Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while license revoked. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Alexis M. Lee, 30, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with cyber stalking. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Currituck Sheriff
Aaron Kelby Ritter, 29, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Levi Mefford, 18, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with assault on a female and two counts of communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Anita Dale Tillett, 65, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged on a warrant for arrest for simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Katherine Michelle Sellers, 31, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Derrick Linell Clark, 35, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault on a female and two counts of injury to personal property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason, 18, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Apt. B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Mary Nicole Midgett, 33, of the 100 block of Eagle Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with three counts of violating the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $90,000 cash bond.
Chad Leor Nelson, 25, of the 100 block of Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer and larceny of less than $1,000. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,750 secured bond.
Alvin T. Vann III, 41, of the 7900 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $1,000 cash bond.
Kirk Clinton Lane, 35, of the 200 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of the center/passing on the right. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rueben Andrew Perez, 28, of the 1300 block of Hawthorne Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Mario Lamastra, 30, of the 2900 block of N. Armistead Ave., Lot 96, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession of stolen goods, driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $8,000 secured bond. He was also charged Jan. 10 with being a fugitive from justice in another state. A $10,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Hunter Sean Kleintank, 20, of the 1100 block of Eagle Pointe Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 18, 2020, on true bills of indictment for the following charges: felony first degree burglary (2 counts), felony larceny, felony financial card theft, felony larceny after breaking/entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property (2 counts). He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $64,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Louise Hamrick-Jeffers, 32, of the 400 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 20, 2020, and charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a government official, injury to personal property and resisting a public officer. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $13,000 secured bond.
Ronnie Louis Cauley Jr., 44, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with felony assault, inflicting serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Krystal Greene, 51, of the 410 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Jamarion Nycir Taylor, 18, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $93,000 secured bond.
Ronnie Louis Cauley Sr., 63, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eugene Williams Sr., 57, of the 880 block of U.S. Highway 158 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,500 secured bond.
Michael Edward Thornton, 26, of the 300 block of Pine Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released.
Jonathan Earl Cartwright Jr., 18, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was assigned a date to appear in court and was released.
Lillie Felton Dance, 57, of the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with simple assault/fray. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Sarah Laurich, 25, of the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 13 for a charge of second-degree trespass.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 28, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 13 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Thomas Randolph Spellman, 33, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with resisting arrest. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.