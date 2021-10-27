EDENTON — Two men were injured in a weekend shooting the Edenton police chief says wasn't a random incident.
Chief Henry King Jr. said the Edenton Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Old Hertford Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found two men who had been injured, King said. He did not specifically describe their injuries but said both were transported by emergency medical services to Vidant Chowan Hospital for treatment. King did not include an update on their condition.
King said his department's preliminary investigation shows the shooting wasn't a random incident. He did not elaborate.
King said his office is seeking information from witnesses who might have been in the area at the time of the shooting. He asked anyone with information to contact Sgt. Rusty Michael of the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 252-337-4878. Messages can also be left on the agency's tip line at 252-632-0303 or at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.