Elizabeth City Police
Bertha Anaky Sykes, 34, of the 210 block of Oakwood Lane, was arrested June 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Kimberly Whalen, 55, of the 300 block of Dyer Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny, June 19.
Kendall Lane Taylor, 37, of the 600 block of Colonial Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny, June 19.
Phillip Eugene Kaplan, 59, of the 6900 block of Early Court, Gresham, South Carolina, was arrested June 21 and charged with one felony count of fraud by obtaining property under false pretense. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Charlie William Edgo Harold II, 22, of the 100 block of Lawrence Drive, was arrested June 22 and charged with one felony count of larceny by employee. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Khalisha Deyona Sharrock, 22, of the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for two misdemeanor counts of simple assault/affray and one misdemeanor count of forced breaking & entering, June 22.
Teyona Aniyah Sharrock, 21, of the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun, simple assault/affray and communicating threats.
David Lea Owens, 41, of the 800 block of Martin L. King Drive, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Carter Smith, 40, of the 600 block of Liberator Street, was arrested June 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Tammy Delores Sherrod, 54, of the 2200 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kendall Lane Taylor, 37, of the 600 block of Colonial Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny, June 23.
Stacey Lynn Mazor, 44, homeless, was arrested June 23 and charged with one felony count of arson. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Quinton Stewart Jr., 18, of the 1110 block of Wood Street, was arrested June 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault/affray. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Markam Keith Childree Jr., 39, of the 200 block of Powhatan Trail, Edenton, was arrested June 24 and charged with one felony count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Talisha Michelle Lee, 36, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property.
Paul David Tilley, 59, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, was arrested July 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen property and one felony count of fraud by obtaining property on false pretense. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Crystal Maria Gibbs, 45, of the 1200 block of Overman Circle, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of careless & reckless driving, July 1.
Christopher Ray Culbertson, 23, of the 100 block of Clay Court, was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 24-hour hold, July 2.
Shamarr Jaeshown Na-Mer Turner, 21, of the 1670 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats, July 2.
Miguel Garcia Perez, 30, of the 310 block of Lobell Lane, was arrested July 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Clinton W. Woodard, 50, of the 600 block of Cale Street, was arrested July 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct and urinating in public. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Charles Grayson Dail, 38, of the 490 block of Okisko Road, was arrested July 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.