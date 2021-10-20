Pasquotank Sheriff
Keenan Jordan Brothers, 28, of the 1100 block of Bias St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Gary Mitchell Michael Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, 23, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Arnold Jerome White Jr., 21, of the 1300 block of Normal Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with assault on a government official. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ruth Beatrice Ali, 55, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of financial card fraud and second degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jessica Nicole McLawhorn, 31, of the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Joshua Earl Allen, 43, of the 700 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Donjenah Emanuel Barnes, 21, of the 100 block of Oak Grove Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jacqueline Rountree Bright, 52, of the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for three counts of driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer. She was confined in lieu of an $8,498 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Patrick Bruce Rosen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Andrew Lee McCallister, 25, of the 11000 block of Greenyard Estates Way, Providence, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Cody Auston Gurganus, 31, of the 1700 block of Main St., Jamesville, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $775 cash bond was set.
Alicia Marie Kwalik-Little, 50, of the 6900 block of Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 19, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Adam Kent Ansell, 41, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Raymond Joseph Proulx, 36, of the 1900 block of Colington Road, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Connie Rae Sessler, 51, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, driving a vehicle with an altered registration, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving a vehicle without registration. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jacquelyn Rae Covell, 25, of the 200 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nicholas Byron Curry, 25, of the 100 block of Tice Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jeffrey Paul Cox, 49, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Justin Lee Goines, 29, of the 100 block of Fire Station Court, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Roman Devonne Hall, 23, of the 1100 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Bowser, 48, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.