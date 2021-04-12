Currituck Sheriff
Michael Damon Everette, 45, of the 700 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested March 29 and charged with failure, as a convicted sex offender, to notify the sheriff of an address change. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christian Lynn Younger, 26, of the 100 block of Evans St., Grandy, was arrested March 29 and charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Jesse Andrew Sawyer, 21, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested March 29 and charged with resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 43, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested March 30 and served a warrant for arrest issued in Dare County for felony possession of cocaine. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Anne Louise, Histed, 61, of the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle after consuming. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joy Vontay Darden, 29, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested March 30 and charged with disorderly conduct. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Billie Jean Tanner, 40, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested March 30 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rodney Hart Merida, 19, of the 200 block of S. Gregory Road, Shawboro, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation. He was detained at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
John Joseph Clark III, 35, of the 100 block of Pinto Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 31 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
William Howard White, 57, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested March 31 and charged with violating court orders by having contact with someone he was ordered not to. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Alan Dawson Lefebvre, 34, of the 600 block of Poyners Road, Moyock, was arrested April 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 cash bond.
John Michael Barnes Jr., 31, of the 500 block of Poyners Road, Moyock, was arrested April 1 and charged with assault on a female and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He paid the $200 cash bond for the child support charge but was confined for 48 hours on the assault charge. A $1,000 unsecured bond was also set.
George Avery Shackelford Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested April 2 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Christopher Tryone Dowdy, 53, of the 200 block of Survey Road, Moyock, was arrested April 3 and charged with driving while impaired. He was issued a custody release bond and released into the custody of a relative.
Linda Marie Engles, 37, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 3 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Mason Lee Parker, 24, of the 300 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Johnny Carl OSullivan, 31, of the 500 block of Jarvisburg Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 4 and charged with driving while impaired and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.