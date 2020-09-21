Currituck Sheriff
Jordan Christopher Redmond, 30, of the 700 block of Roosevelt Ave., Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle, child abuse and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Thomas P. Norris, 45, of the 17 block of Mildred Terrace, Flanders, N.J., was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with assault on a female and assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Travis Michael Johnson, 36, of the 500 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving with an expired inspection and felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Justin Stephen Sloan, 37, of the 100 block of Pinto Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding in excess of 65 mph. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Justin Richard Doering, 29, of the 1000 block of Martin Ave., Portsmouth, Va., was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Douglas Densmond Moore, 40, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Caleb Nathan Tweedie, 21, of the 100 block of Timberlake Terrace, Stephens City, Va., was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Joseph Christopher Smith, 33, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Dawn Forrester, 40, of the 100 block of Woodhouse Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with breaking and entering. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Jana Brady Daneker, 49, of the 1600 block of Waterlily Road, Lot 4B, Coinjock, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor-propelled conveyance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Daniel Edwin Kerns, 48, of the 5300 block of Sir Barton Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Shamil Ronjae Moore, 22, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Emily Elizabeth Lamb, 24, of the 100 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 23, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 25 and served with two felony true bills of indictment and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $54,500 secured bond.
Tyler Richard Shamer, 25, of the 8400 block of Lyndale Road, Pasadena, Calif., was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Lonnie Dale Loop, 43, of the 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lee Newbern, 38, of the 100 block of Newberns Landing Road, Powells Point, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Frederick Ryan Vance, 34, of the 1100 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center of an $800 secured bond.
Benjamin Coleman Freedman, 33, of the 11000 block of Greenwhich Point Road, Reston, Va., was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jacob Daniel Hughes-Johnson, 21, of the 900 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Charles Louis Curreri, 30, of the 30th block of Ordell Ave., Staten Island, New York, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with resisting a public officer. A $300 cash bond was set.
Tammy Bell Manley, 57, of the 1600 block of Cardigan St., Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Jay Ryan Godwin, 41, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Albert Allen Harris III, 19, of the 100 block of Bluefish Court, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Dax A. Ellison, 47, of the 7000 block of Mayland Drive, Henrico, Va., was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Nicholas Evan Mann, 18, of the 300 block of Sherwood Forest Road, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving to endanger. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Hugo Alberto Vasquez, 31, of the 800 block of San Pedro Lane, Brownsville, Texas, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.