...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Crimewatch: Currituck Sheriff probes reports of assault with deadly weapon, communicating threats
Anthony Chase Ingram, 36, of the 100 block of Laurel Woods Way, Currituck, was arrested April 18 and charged with 12 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Kelly Ewell, 35, of the 100 block of Gadwell Drive, Currituck, was served a criminal summons April 18 for communicating threats.
Ashley Marie Griffith, 33, of the 100 block of NW River Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons April 18 for simple assault.
Hadley Jacqueline Howell, 23, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested April 19 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $20,000 unsecured bond was set.
Donald Angel Vaughn Jr., 27, of the 100 block of Brumsey Ridge Court, Moyock, was arrested April 19 and charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas Patrick Collins, 65, of the 2400 block of Haywood Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 20 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathan Gray Robinson, 40, of the 100 block of Golden Jubilee St., Jarvisburg, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Troy James Topash, 44, of the 1400 block of Lake Ridge Court, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested April 21 and charged with resisting a public officer, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Wendy Joy Wood, 51, of the 100 block of Roland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shayef Mahmod Al Halmi, 20, of the 900 block of W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Virginia, was arrested April 22 and charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.