Elizabeth City Police

Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr., 36, of the 400 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property and injury to personal property. He also was charged with forced breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to real property and two counts of damage to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.