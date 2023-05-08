Elizabeth City Police
Jamie Rene Scranton, 27, of the 500 block of Lane Street, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and violating seat belt law. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 40, of the 110 block of E. Broad Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked on April 17. She was assigned a court date and released.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 40, of the 110 block of E. Broad Street, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Tavarr Spence Griffin, 34, of the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and driving the wrong way on a one-way street on April 17. He was assigned a court date and released.
Robert Allen Setford, 40, of the 200 block of Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with one felony count each of forced breaking & entering and larceny after breaking & entering, and one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $51,500 secured bond.
Crishia Jahnae Harney, 25, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one felony count of assault inflicting serious injury and one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Montellie Laquon Privott, 33, of the 200 block of S. Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with two felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell/distribute heroin and maintaining a dwelling to keep drugs. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Celestine Johnson Jones, 66, of the 700 block of Adams Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Quinton David Morris, 37, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Conrad Williams, 68, of the 1100 block of Highland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of discharging firearms or other projectiles within city limits on April 20. He was assigned a court date and released.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 55, of the 120 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence protective order. He was assigned a court date and held for 48 hours at Albemarle District Jail.
Andy Lee Butler, 44, of the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was assigned a court date and held for 48 hours at Albemarle District Jail.
Treviana Jenelle Poole, 18, of the 1110 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine) and one misdemeanor count of possession of ½ to 1½ of marijuana. She was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Joseph Christopher Gonsalves, 28, of the 170 block of Sanderlin Road, Shawboro, was arrested April 2 and charged with resisting a public officer, communicating threats, breaking and entering and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Scott Eugene Reed, 50, of the 130 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested April 1 and charged with disclosure of private images and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
William Robert Halko, 42, of the 200 block of Barco Road, was arrested April 1 and charged with second-degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond. He was also arrested April 5 and charged with common law false imprisonment. A $2,000 secured bond was set for that charge. Two warrants for Halko’s arrest were also issued April 5 for assault on a female and communicating threats. A $10,000 secured bond was set for those charges.
Garrett Elie Leblanc, 39, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Corolla, was arrested April 1 and charged with two counts of cyberstalking. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jason D. Roseke, 38, of the 160 block of Eagle Creed Road, Moyock, was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200 secured bond.
Jonathan Michael Twine, 32, of the 100 block of Skippers Court, Moyock, was arrested April 4 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shane Douglas Mosher, 38, of the 100 block of Waterview Court, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons April 4 for assault and battery.
George Marius Wilaby, 38, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested April 4 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kristyn Cheyenne Champlin, 26, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested April 4 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Joseph Richard Ringer, 41, of the 100 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 4 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Michael Scott Davis, 44, of the 1100 block of Indian Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested April 5 and charged with felony larceny of something valued at more than $1,000. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Maureen Laura Register, 50, of the 100 block of Forest Glen Road, Poplar Branch, was arrested April 5 and charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Sydney Gabrielle Morris, 26, of the 5100 block of Lunar Drive, Kitty Hawk, was arrested April 5 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding in excess of 15 mph over the speed limit. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Joseph Lee Wiles, 43, of the 200 block of Launch Landing Road, Moyock, was arrested April 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
John Joseph Lundy, 32, of the 130 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock was arrested April 7 and charged with two counts assault on a female. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Jamal David White, 53, of the 30 block of Bainbridge Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Skyler Houston Davis, 18, of the 8500 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was issued a criminal summons April 8 for a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Sarah Rose Gulick, 43, of the 3500 block of Rochelle Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 8 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Jordan Scott Griffis, 29, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 9 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of providing fictitious information to an officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $26,000 secured bond.
Kevin Kenneth Peak Jr., 27, of the 100 block of East Point Estates Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 8 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.