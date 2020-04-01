Elizabeth City Police
John Wesley Scellato, 18, of the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Norman Lanier Barclift Jr., 59, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of stolen goods/property, driving while license revoked and a stop sign violation. He was also charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Michael Samuel Tarre, 26, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Melody Bonnell, 53, of the 3600 block of Union St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terry Harrell, 51, of the 400 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Victor Butts Banks, 54, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Columbia, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Quayshawn Davon Dunbar, 28, of the 2800 block of Meadow Creek, Dallas, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, going armed to terror of people and discharging a firearm within city limits. A $55,000 secured bond was set.
Kelvin Ikeem Thorton, 26, of the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Bryan Davis Modlin, 23, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kevin Tyshawn Harris, 27, homeless, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Maria Kyriaki Tourlitis, 18, of the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Danielle Nicole Green, 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Kimberly Lyrell Welch, 40, of the 100 block of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
James Calvin Brooks Jr., 19, of the 300 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Steven Ray Wellbrock, 39, of the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, hit and run, operating a motor vehicle with improper registration and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $4,500 secured bond was set.