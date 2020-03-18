Pasquotank Sheriff
Nicholas Marquis Dalton, 30, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 8 and served a grand jury indictment for felony possession of a phone/communication device by an inmate. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Kent O’Neal Felton Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Marantha Way, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 9 for driving while license revoked.
Danny Wayne Trimmer, 57, of the 100 block of Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
William Rufus Overton III, 22, of the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 9 for posses of one-half ounce or less of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration.
Kendruss Qurron Perry, 35, of the 300 block of Jernigan Airport Road, Ahoskie, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Delin Christian Halfacre, 20, of the 800 block of Wilson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Eddie Gates Poole, 27, of the 400 block of Gum Bridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with child abuse. A $500 secured bond was set.
Randy Nathaniel Griffin Jr., 21, of the 800 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with vandalism of personal property, possession of a controlled substance classified in schedule VI, possession of less than 1 and 1/2 ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, felony speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with no liability insurance, driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with an altered registration. A $11,500 secured bond was set.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 100 block of Shanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set. He was also issued a criminal summons Feb. 21 for 2nd degree trespass.
Bret Wayne Bush, 47, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with felony fugitive from another state. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $250,000 secured bond was set.
Chenelle Bernadette Kelly, 41, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with felony fugitive from another state. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $250,000 secured bond was set.
Gwendolyn Lee Taylor-Langley, 57, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set. She was also charged with simple assault and hiring with the intent to defraud Feb. 27. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Ronald Darnell Dashiell Sr., 62, of the 1600 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. A $2,000 secured bond was set. He was also charged on the same day with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $200 secured bond was set.
Ociel Morales Lopez, 33, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
Mario Santos Ferrera, 41, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for unsafe movement, failure to appear in court for driving while impaired and failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
William Julius Clayton, 37, of the 3600 block of Union St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 13 for misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Darrin Antonio Griffin, 51, of the 2600 block of W. Main St., Ext., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with communicating threats. A $500 unsecured bond was set.