Pasquotank Sheriff
Trequan Dominic Perry, 22, of the 200 block of Scotland Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 14 for possession of less than 1 and 1/2 ounces of marijuana.
Jarvis Lamont Coffield, 41, of the 700 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Jessica Sabrina McCallop, 25, of the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 for failure to return rented property.
Khalil Sesquan Mabine, 21, of the 300 block of W. Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Lashawn Antonio Gibbs, 38, of the 4500 block of Durant Ave., North Charleston, SC, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with felony fugitive from another state. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $100,000 secured bond was set. He was also issued a criminal summons for resisting arrest and riding a bicycle without lights at night on Feb. 18.
James Franklyn Treherne, 33, of the 900 block of Lambsberry Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration, failure to appear in court for speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Ashley Rae Matthews, 20, of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $200 secured bond was set.
Dendrae McKinley Thomas, 38, of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with 2 counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $1,500 cash bond was set.
Cody Alan Dykes, 23, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Cassidy Ann Clauson, 26, of the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree trespass, failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear in court for possession of stolen goods/property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Stacy Lynn Smith, 35, of the 1700 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with writing a worthless check. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dana Janey Dashiell, 29, of the 1600 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 22 for simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance.
Denisa Chantel Jackson, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with a leash law violation and cruelty to animals. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Matthew Alan Edgar, 24, of the 1300 block of W. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for injury to property. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Maquasia Nicole Lindsey, 21, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 22 for simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance.
Mark Steven Michalski, 44, of the 400 block of Acorn Hill Road, Hobbsville, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle with headlights. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jonathan Allen Neal Sr., 46, of the 200 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 23 for failing to notify an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.
Rai Earlene Aursby, 58, of the 200 block of Glade St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and 2nd degree trespass. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Richard Andrew Cole, 45, of the 700 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $900 cash bond was set.
Terance Maurice Newkirk, 34, of the 700 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. He was also charged with violating a valid protective order on Feb. 28. A $50,000 cash bond was set.