Currituck Sheriff
Magen Alyssa Davis, 28, of the 100 block of Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested July 22 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
John Dillon Dorsey, 28, of the 300 block of Lou Ellen Dorsey, Newport, Tenn., was arrested July 22 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
McDaniel Bush Jackson Jr., 61, of the 4100 block of Mantle Court, Charlotte, was arrested July 22 and charged with shoplifting and displaying fictitious registration. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Charles Earl Fleetwood, 78, of the 8200 block of Redwood Circle, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested July 23 and charged with driving while impaired.
Jeffrey Alton Lucas, 52, of the 100 block of Elm Circle, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Brandon Thomas Arko, 37, of the 7600 block of Pennyburn Drive, Dallas, Texas, was arrested July 24 and charged with reckless driving to endanger and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Angelique Hoffman, 48, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with second-degree trespass. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 30, of the 100 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,400 secured bond.
Alex Leon Tanner, 38, of the 700 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 27, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $11,500 secured bond.
Joseph Paul Olah, 41, of the 300 block of Cypress Drive, Edenton, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 unsecured bond.
Cora Courtney Nash, 23, homeless, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with simple assault and second degree trespass. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 unsecured bond.