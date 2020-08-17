Camden Sheriff
Travis Vann Johnson, 40, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested July 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Elaine Fulcher, 54, of the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden, was arrested July 24 and charged with violating the conditions of her release. She posted a $100 cash bond.
Calvin Gray, 35, of the 200 block of Chaote St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested July 25 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Aaron Thomas Russell, 20, of the 64 block of Kellogg Fork Road, Sunbury, was arrested July 25 and charged with driving while consuming alcohol while under 21, speeding 91 mph in a 45 mph zone. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Cierra Monyai Jones, 25, of the 400 block of Forecloser Ave., Kendal, New Jersey, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with vandalism of personal property. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Terance Maurice Newkirk, 34, of the 700 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with assault by strangulation and violation of a valid protective order.
Brandie Danielle Hardison, 37, of the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with possession of stolen goods, driving without an operator’s license and displaying fictitious registration. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Matorhee Mario Puckett Jr., 19, of the 100 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with larceny. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Richard Arthur Steadman, 40, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 cash bond.
Valerie Crew Shelton, 47, of the 1600 block of Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and larceny by changing a price tag. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Linwood Mann Jr., 57, of the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $2,000 secured bond.
Elisai Montae White, 19, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and served with grand jury indictments for felony larceny, injury to real property, two counts of injury to personal property, possession of marijuana, first-degree trespassing, failing to stop for stop sign, reckless driving to endanger, driving without an operator’s license and speeding to elude arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $12,500 secured bond.
Xavier Hasan Little, 28, of the 1000 block of Mineola Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested July 31 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of creating a public disturbance. He was released after posting a $100 secured bond.
Shimahl Demeca Browne, 35, of the 1200 block of Bingham Arch, Chesapeake, Va., was cited July 31 on charges of possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leslie Nicole McDaniels, 38, of the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and served grand jury indictments for obtaining property by false pretenses and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, conspiracy to furnish a controlled substance to an inmate and attempt to furnish a controlled substance to an inmate. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $13,000 secured bond.
Kimberly Kisling Johnson, 51, of the 100 block of Aline Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with allowing a dog to become a public nuisance. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ricky Lee Ainsley Jr., 39, of the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Josh Miles Vaughan, 34, of the 1800 block of Ocean Highway South, Hertford, was arrested July 30 and charged with failure to work after being paid. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Johnathan Brent Foskey, 36, of the 1400 block of Cooke St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and served a grand jury indictment for assault causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer. He continued to be held at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Reginald Cornelius Clay, 33, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. He continued to be confined at Albemarle District in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Ashley Nichole Yeargin, 32, of the 2000 block of Gimerton Road, Chesapeake, Va., was arrested July 24 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Grant Michael Ammons, 18, of the 100 block of Southern Pine Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 23 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while being younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Lincoln Tyler Moore, 22, of the 100 block of Algonquin Trail, Shawboro, was arrested June 22 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Joshua Colon, 31, of the 500 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 20 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Matthew Brian Giovengo, 36, of the 7600 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 22 and charged with stalking. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Amanda Ann Newbern, 25, of the 700 block of S. Bayview Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 23 and charged with a probation violation. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Elias Avery Shepard Teague, 18, of the 700 block of Yorktown Road, Portsmouth, Va., was arrested June 23 and charged with driving while impaired. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lena Dede Tranquillo, 41, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.